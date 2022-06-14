Cuban Foreign Minister affirms that the US underestimates Latin America | News

The Foreign Minister of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, affirmed this Monday in an interview for local television that the United States (USA) underestimates the peoples of America, in their capacity to present protest and increasing resistance to their interests of imperialist domination. .

Cuban Foreign Minister Questions Summit of the Americas Results

“USA. He underestimates us with arrogance, with the vision of domination, always hegemonic”, stressed the Minister of Foreign Affairs regarding the entire situation unfolded during the IX Summit of the Americas, where Cuba was one of the excluded nations.

“After the firm, but constructive, attempts of the Latin American and Caribbean countries to make the US rectify its attempt to impose, public debates begin, inevitably, cornering the US government,” he said.

Rodríguez believes that the United States, far from rectifying the error and recognizing the claim of the entire hemisphere, began murky negotiations that were vigorously rejected by the island’s authorities.

“In my opinion, this confirms that the US does not have a single valid reason to exclude anyone, nor does it have the slightest right to do so because it is the host. He fully understands that exclusions would be the failure of the Summit,” she added.

The head of Cuban diplomacy stressed that the summit was a victory for Cuba and the peoples of the region and a defeat for the United States. For Rodríguez, the conclave that took place in the city of Los Angeles (California, USA) evidenced the isolation and discredit of Washington.

Likewise, he considered the existence of a mechanism for dialogue between America and the United States to be convenient, but on the basis of equality among all States and respect for the sovereignty of countries.

The Cuban official commented that the Organization of American States (OAS) was left in a very bad position due to the rejection of this mechanism, which is highly discredited. Therefore, in his opinion, this event “confirms the importance of the mechanisms of and for our America, where political agreement and integration are inseparable and of extraordinary validity,” he argued.





