President of Venezuela meets with parliamentary leader of Kuwait | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting on Tuesday with the president of the National Assembly (AN) of Kuwait, Marzouq Al-Ghanim, as part of his agenda in that Persian Gulf country, the fourth leg of his Eurasian tour to deepen political and diplomatic alliances with other nations.

President of Venezuela holds a meeting with the next secretary general of OPEC

According to press reports, the head of state and the Kuwaiti deputy discussed topics of interest and shared legislative experiences of the parliaments of both countries.

Kuwait’s National Assembly is unicameral and has 65 seats, of which 50 are elected by popular vote and 15 are appointed by Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The country recognizes the rights of women to vote and to be elected.

Media outlets point out that Marzouq Al-Ghanim has had critical stances on the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) for exercising double standards in the face of ongoing international conflicts.

In addition, he has denounced the occupation by Israel, for more than 60 years, of lands belonging to the State of Palestine. Last March, during an IPU meeting in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, he questioned: “How could the expulsion of the Russian delegation (from the IPU) be demanded for a military campaign (in Ukraine) that began days or weeks ago? , and yet not expel the Israeli delegates, whose regime has been occupying Palestine for more than 60 years?

Before, at the end of May 2021, the Kuwaiti AN unanimously approved laws that prohibit any treatment or normalization of relations with the Tel Aviv regime, unlike what is happening in other Arab states that have thawed their ties with the occupiers.

During this day, Maduro also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah, and with the next Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), Haitham al-Ghais.

The Eurasian tour of the Bolivarian leader seeks to consolidate political and diplomatic exchange for the sake of a multipolar world, establish a common route of respect, equality and complementarity, and establish relations of friendship, brotherhood and strategic cooperation in various areas.

The cooperation agenda of this journey, which began in Türkiye and continued in Algeria and Iran, focuses on the fields of science and technology, agriculture, transport, energy, tourism and culture.

