President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, ends visit to Kuwait | News

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting on Tuesday with the Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabad al Khalid al Sabah at the Bayán Palace, with the purpose of expanding diplomatic relations at all levels and strengthening ties of brotherhood. between both nations; whereupon he concluded his visit to the Arab emirate.

President of Venezuela holds a meeting with the next secretary general of OPEC

After the meeting and just before leaving Kuwait, his fourth destination of the international tour that the president is carrying out, which has also taken him to Türkiye, Algeria and Iran, President Maduro announced the activation of a Joint Commission with Kuwait in various areas strategies of common interest.

Venezuela and Kuwait are full members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and from this instance they have fought together for the stabilization of crude oil prices, in addition to agreeing on the need to cut production for this purpose.

Extraordinary meeting with the Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah. We review the map of cooperation and friendship with Kuwait, visualizing the years to come, within the framework of the construction of a path of social, economic and productive development.

– Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

June 14, 2022

Likewise, the Venezuelan president is known for his position in support of the Palestinian cause, which is completely in line with the Kuwaiti position of rejecting normalization and defending the rights of Palestinians.

Participating in the meeting for Venezuela were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Faría Tortosa, the deputy Cilia Flores de Maduro, the Vice Minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez, and the ambassador Rubén Ávila Ávila.

In the same way, and according to the results of the previous meeting with the Kuwaiti foreign minister, both countries will review the progress made in the cooperation agreements signed in political, economic and commercial matters, as well as other strategic sectors, such as culture, in which Venezuela and Kuwait share joint projects.

The Venezuelan president had opened his work agenda in Kuwait with two meetings at the Bayán Palace with the Foreign Minister, Ahmed Nasser al Mohamed Al Sabah, and the president of the National Assembly (Parliament), Marzouq Al Ghanem.

He also met with the designated secretary general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the Kuwaiti Haitham al Ghais, appointed last January, and who will take office next August.

Venezuela and Kuwait install a mixed commission

The authorities of Venezuela and Kuwait activated a mixed commission “with specific cooperation plans”, which will work for the development of different areas linked to sectors such as politics, diplomacy, energy, agriculture, tourism and trade.

“We have decided to activate a Mixed Commission with specific plans for cooperation in the political, diplomatic, hydrocarbon, financial, commercial, tourist, energy, and agricultural fields,” announced the head of state, Nicolás Maduro.

“It has been a very profitable agenda that leaves good results for Venezuela and for Kuwait”, emphasized the national president, who upon his departure from the Arab country, from the International Airport of the State of Kuwait, located in the Farwaniya governorate, concluded the visit to his fourth international destination.

He also explained that in terms of investments “from Venezuela the Kuwait Investment Fund and private entrepreneurs were invited to invest in the field of tourism, energy and trade. We have made the proposal for agricultural production that is beneficial for both countries.”

In addition, he invited the Kuwait Investment Fund and private entrepreneurs to do business in Venezuela, and presented an agricultural production project that he described as “very beneficial for both countries.”

Earlier, President Maduro held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah, from the Bayán Palace, to strengthen the map of cooperation between the two countries.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



