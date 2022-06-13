The hacks of the regime and the assembly of Week | Opinion

Between July 17, 1972 and August 19, 1974, the United States experienced one of the most well-known and pathetic episodes of political espionage in the history of electoral dirty wars: the so-called Watergate case, which was nothing more than the brutal espionage phenomenon of the government of conservative Richard Nixon against the political campaign of the Democratic Party.

Harassment, robbery at the headquarters of the opposing party and dozens and dozens of hours of recordings were part of the espionage that began to be discovered, end after end, by two journalists on the date noted in 1972 and that, in 1974, would end with the resignation of Nixon, after the persistent and patient work of the two reporters.

The forcefulness of the acts of espionage from power discovered, which constitute a crime, led to such an outcome.

The titanic work of journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward has been the subject of numerous stories and films, such as All the President’s Men, and until recently was told in mass communication faculties as an example of good journalism, of how to control abuse power. In my journalism classes I also told it.

Today in Colombia, history repeats itself, but in reverse, not with two iconic reporters as protagonists of control to power, but, unfortunately for national journalism, with a publication with journalists placed at the service of power, as megaphones of the regime in power. .

The magazine Semana, instead of discovering the espionage to which the Historical Pact campaign was criminally subjected for nine months, what it has done is to work in collusion with the government of Iván Duque and Uribismo, to set up, there is no doubt, everything a network of persecution, harassment and illegal wiretapping against the Historic Pact campaign with the sole purpose of trying to discredit Gustavo Petro, the leading presidential candidate in the polls.

As it has been known, they had the recordings for a long time and, surely, they were subjecting them to listening with a single purpose: to find something that could mean the possibility of a corruption complaint against Petro or Francia Márquez, but they found nothing.

That frustration of Semana is what explains that, finally, with the aim of seeing what they could catch in public opinion, they decided to edit the illegally obtained recordings with pieces that, however, only show dialogues of campaign strategies, as they all do. . There are no crimes or insults there or anything that can be pointed out as irregular. Just bubbles.

So there is no need to be fooled or be further trapped by the criminal act surely carried out by the regime’s intelligence services, as has been denounced, with the complicity of the magazine Semana, which in this case is part of the plot against Petro and France, and against the hopes of change and profound democratic reforms that they represent for millions of Colombians.

You have to be very naive in political terms or an accomplice of the government’s hoax and its submissive vehicle, Semana magazine, to be confused by this montage, intended only to favor the discredited candidate of the extreme right, the one accused of corruption and prospect of tiranuelo, Rodolfo Hernandez.

What is grandiloquently and fallaciously shown as “the Petro videos” is nothing more than an artificial scandal, which reveals nothing, but does seek to harm the unwary, trying to generate division on the occasion of the numerous accessions that Petro and France receive every day. , and satisfy the Uribista gallery, eager for some encouragement in its melancholy campaign.

They are throwing away the remains of their dirty war, boosted by the other means of the regime that, all together, have tried to use the bubbles, but they are dissolving faster and faster in their hands.

What is clear is that the government and its messenger, Semana, committed a crime: wiretapping, illegal espionage and criminal persecution against a presidential campaign.

Fortunately, the vast majority of the people already know what kind of disastrous government they have and what kind of pseudo-journalism is being carried out by Semana and other media outlets in the system, servile to the broken power that kicks but is in its throes.

In this new case, Semana and the regime went for wool and came out shorn. They got shot in the butt.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



