They denounce cuts in school canteens in Uruguay | News

The Uruguayan Federation of Teachers denounced this Sunday that children and adolescents suffer from hunger due to the cut in food budgets in public school canteens promoted by the Administration of President Luis Lacalle Pou.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Uruguayan industrial workers march in defense of their rights

According to a statement from the entity, Uruguay “is going through an economic crisis in which the most vulnerable sectors are the disadvantaged” while “poverty continues to increase and many children only receive food from educational centers, but already In 2020, a cut of five million dollars was experienced and in the absence of public balances about what happened in 2021, the budget continued to decline.

Likewise, the Teachers denounce budget cuts that generate a drop in the quality of what is offered in schools “items that were not adjusted due to totally insufficient CPI, lack of personnel to attend school canteens, delays in items to guarantee on date the payment to suppliers of the dining rooms, the restructuring of the school feeding program that ignores the reality of the schools and the removal of food tickets that were given during the health emergency”.

The union’s complaint joins that made by the former general director of Secondary Education, Celsa Puente, who maintains that in educational centers there is fear and a lack of knowledge of the rules that protect the union activity of teachers.

“They promised to improve the choice and coverage of hours. This has not happened. To date there are more than twelve thousand (12,000) hours not covered between secondary and UTU, which leaves an incalculable number of students without classes and we are already in the middle of the school year,” Puente said.

The former director said, in this sense, “Faced with the ravages of the pandemic, the only measure applied was the reduction of the demands to promote the course. There have been no learning development designs or proposals to recover the times of isolation, which has been much more profound”.

The teachers’ unions of primary, secondary, technology, the University of the Republic and private education, will stop for 24 hours next Wednesday to demand cuts of 80 million dollars between 2021 and 2022, with the consequence of salary loss of 8 .0 percent and the reduction of jobs.

However, the primary union ordered the delivery of rations that day by area, and said that “we will not allow it to be said that we leave children without food.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source