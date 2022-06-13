Ecuadorian indigenous organization warns of possible repression | News

The president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), Leonidas Iza warned on Sunday about possible repressive acts by the Government against the indigenous mobilization scheduled for Monday.

Indigenous people announce protests over economic crisis in Ecuador

Through a statement, Iza alerted national and international human rights institutions and organizations of the repression and violence that the Government of Guillermo Lasso has prepared through the Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo.

Conaie pointed out that Minister Castillo’s statements against the mobilization seek to confuse Ecuadorians by creating a scenario to justify the repression.

�� [COMUNICADO]

We alert the national and international human rights institutions and organizations of the repression, violence and massacre that the Government of Guillermo Lasso has prepared through the Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, whom we hold responsible. pic.twitter.com/HfxNxi3oWl

— CONAIE (@CONAIE_Ecuador)

June 12, 2022

In the statement, the indigenous organization denounced that the Ministry of the Interior uses the State intelligence apparatus to persecute social leaders and announce alleged looting and kidnappings.

Leonidas Iza assured that the mobilization against the government of Guillermo Lasso will be “national and indefinite.”

In this sense, the indigenous leader stated that the mobilization will begin at midnight, but did not specify the actions contemplated by the protest.

[COBERTURA]

In a press conference, indigenous and peasant organizations announced the Mobilizations #National Strike this Monday the 13th.

Conaie, Fenocin, Feine, Fenoc Fei, among other organizations, announced their demands to the Lasso government

This Leonidas Iza said: pic.twitter.com/vZsdwig49Z

— Wambra Community Mediaᅠ (@wambraEc)

June 13, 2022

Iza insisted that the mobilization takes place after having exhausted the instances of dialogue in appointments made on June 11, October 4 and November 10, 2021.

The indigenous mobilization will take place in the midst of the state of emergency measure that governs the provinces of Guayas, Esmeraldas and Manabí in an attempt to deal with the high levels of insecurity.





