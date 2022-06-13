President Castillo assures that he will cooperate with the Prosecutor’s Office | News

The Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo, affirmed on Sunday that he will lend all his cooperation to the Prosecutor’s Office in the case that the agency opened against him for alleged influence peddling.

“I am going to collaborate, I am going to attend the call of the prosecutor or other instances that have to do with the investigation,” President Castillo said in an interview with the state channel TV Peru.

The Peruvian president ruled out any attempt to evade justice and reiterated his intention to appear before the Public Ministry, “I am going to submit, that is my commitment to the country,” said Pedro Castillo.

The Peruvian prosecutor, Pablo Sánchez, rescheduled for June 17 the interrogation of President Pedro Castillo, whom he included two weeks ago in the investigation of an alleged corruption network.

According to sources from the Public Ministry, Sánchez agreed to the request of Castillo’s lawyer, Benji Espinoza, to postpone the appearance until after the 15th of this month.

Pedro Castillo’s lawyer said that on June 15 the Supreme Court will see an appeal for precautionary rights, which states that the investigation should be annulled because it affects the immunity that protects the president for the exercise of his position.

The investigation is the first faced by a sitting president because Peruvian law prevents a president from being prosecuted while he is in power, although the investigations can move forward.

President Pedro Castillo was included in an investigation of the former Minister of Transport and Communications, Juan Silva, who, after broadcasting an audio that records a conversation in which a businessman imprisoned for corruption gives him a bribe.

Both Silva and six parliamentarians are also being investigated by the National Prosecutor for the same case,

Pedro Castillo, whose term ends in July 2026, has twice been saved from being impeached by the opposition-controlled Congress.

