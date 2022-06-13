Latin America

Mexico reports at least 37 deceased migrants during 2022 | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 25 mins ago
1 minute read

The National Migration Institute of Mexico (INM) indicated on Sunday that in the first five months of 2022, at least 37 migrants have died on their way to the United States.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Caravan of 10,000 migrants leaves Mexico for the United States

The INM statement indicates that 22 of the deceased migrants did not carry identification and 15 came from Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Cuba, Peru, Venezuela and Mexico; four were women and 32 men.

The victims were reported in the states of Coahuila, Baja California, Tamaulipas and Veracruz, very popular with migrant caravans.

“Due to the strength of the current, the depth and low temperatures of the Rio Grande in the states of Coahuila and Tamaulipas” 33 people drowned. In Veracruz and Baja California, four other individuals “lost their lives for various reasons.”

One of the victims was found in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, while in Piedras Negras and Ciudad Acuña, towns in Coahuila, 24 and 8 bodies were found, respectively.

The INM ratified its commitment to safeguard people during their stay and passage through Mexican territory and assured that minors, pregnant women and the elderly receive special attention.

The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization, António Guterres, warned last month in the framework of the International Migration Review Forum, that “thousands of migrants still die each year in search of what we all seek: opportunity, dignity and a better life”.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 25 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Hailstorm causes the collapse of the roof of a supermarket in Mexico | News

2 hours ago

Indigenous mobilization begins in Ecuador against President Lasso | News

4 hours ago

Gang in Haiti kidnaps 38 people | News

23 hours ago

Gang members in Haiti storm Palace of Justice | News

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.