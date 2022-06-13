Mexico reports at least 37 deceased migrants during 2022 | News

The National Migration Institute of Mexico (INM) indicated on Sunday that in the first five months of 2022, at least 37 migrants have died on their way to the United States.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Caravan of 10,000 migrants leaves Mexico for the United States

The INM statement indicates that 22 of the deceased migrants did not carry identification and 15 came from Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Cuba, Peru, Venezuela and Mexico; four were women and 32 men.

The victims were reported in the states of Coahuila, Baja California, Tamaulipas and Veracruz, very popular with migrant caravans.

“Due to the strength of the current, the depth and low temperatures of the Rio Grande in the states of Coahuila and Tamaulipas” 33 people drowned. In Veracruz and Baja California, four other individuals “lost their lives for various reasons.”

One of the victims was found in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, while in Piedras Negras and Ciudad Acuña, towns in Coahuila, 24 and 8 bodies were found, respectively.

The INM ratified its commitment to safeguard people during their stay and passage through Mexican territory and assured that minors, pregnant women and the elderly receive special attention.

The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization, António Guterres, warned last month in the framework of the International Migration Review Forum, that “thousands of migrants still die each year in search of what we all seek: opportunity, dignity and a better life”.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source