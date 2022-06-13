Hailstorm causes the collapse of the roof of a supermarket in Mexico | News

On Sunday afternoon, the roof of a supermarket in Mexico City collapsed due to a hailstorm that hit much of the Mexican capital.

The Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (Sgirpc) of the capital indicated that “due to the accumulation of hail, a sheet roof fell, approximately 35 m by 20 m (…) No injuries” .

The mayor of the municipality, Santiago Taboada, went to the scene to assess the damage caused by the incident and control the rescue efforts.

We immediately attended to the notification of the collapse of the roof of a supermarket in Mixcoac caused by the rains.

Thanks to the prompt attention of #BlindarBJ 200 people were evacuated. The situation is under control. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nn0orOhujL

– Santiago Taboada (@STaboadaMx)

June 13, 2022

“Thanks to the timely intervention of BlindarBJ – the Mayor’s emergency team – 200 people were evacuated. Only one person was slightly injured at the time of leaving, ”he clarified.

He pointed out that the weight of the compensating machines that were on the roof together with the accumulation of hail and the onslaught of rainfall caused a quarter of the building to collapse.

Tonight staff from the Mayor’s Office of Urban Services, Civil Protection and the Proximity Team #BlindarBJ attended and supported neighbors in the emergency due to the strong hailstorm. There was no damage to regret. pic.twitter.com/dOnGYr1ToN

– Mayor of Benito Juárez (@BJAlcaldia)

June 13, 2022

The mayor added that the Urban Services team and Civil Protection paramedics arrived promptly at the scene to help the affected personnel.

The Mayor’s Office for Urban Services, Civil Protection and the BlindarBJ Proximity Team also serve residents affected by the heavy hailstorm.





