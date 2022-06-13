Indigenous mobilization begins in Ecuador against President Lasso | News

As announced by the president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), Leonidas Iza, the national mobilization against the government of Guillermo Lasso began in the early hours of Monday.

During the early morning, the first mobilizations were confirmed in various regions of Ecuador with the blockade of the highway that connects the provinces of Pastaza and Napo by the Kichwa indigenous community.

From the Conaie and other indigenous organizations they hope that other sectors will join the national mobilization, despite the threats of repression by the Ecuadorian Government.

The leader of the indigenous confederation, Leonidas Iza, indicated that the measure of force against the Government of Guillermo Lasso will be national and indefinite.

Leonidas Iza indicated that they demand that the Government reduce fuel prices, fair prices for farm products, more employment and respect for labor rights.

They also ask for an environmental audit and reparation for the impact of mining and oil extraction in their territories.

Similarly, respect for bilingual intercultural education and that strategic sectors of the State are not privatized.

The protesters demand a larger budget for the sectors of education, health, security and generation of public policies to stop the wave of violence and organized crime that keeps Ecuador in turmoil.

Iza said that the mobilizations will be territorial and peaceful, but the arrival of the bases in Quito is not ruled out, in addition to promoting the removal of Lasso in the legal field.

“If the President decides to resolve immediately, then we will remain calm. But if he decides not to take us into account, he will go to other levels” warned the indigenous leader.

The peoples and nationalities went to dialogues for a year with proposals, the government did not give answers, worse results:

��June 11, 2021

��5 August 2021

��4 October 2021

��10 November 2021 pic.twitter.com/sO20MK5hbf

— CONAIE (@CONAIE_Ecuador)

June 13, 2022

The Conaie called for the mobilization after having exhausted the instances of dialogue in appointments made on June 11, October 4 and November 10, 2021.





