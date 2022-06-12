Gang in Haiti kidnaps 38 people | News

The leader of the Association of Owners and Drivers of Haiti (APCH), Méhu Changeux, reported this Friday about the kidnapping of 38 people at the hands of a gang in Port-au-Prince, the country’s capital.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Shooting against bus in Martissant, Haiti, leaves one dead

“Two buses had just filled up with passengers bound for Miragoâne (city west of the capital) when the boys from Village de Dieu captured them,” the carrier stated.

This city is one of the poorest in Port-au-Prince and serves as a hideout for the gang that carried out the kidnapping when the passengers were preparing to travel by minibus.

C konfime maten an plizyè neg ame paret nan estayon Miragoane ki potay leogan ak yon pikòp yo kidnape 2 ti bis ak tout pasajè antre nan Vilaj de Dye. Youn nan ti bis I know bandi vilaj ki kondwi l paske chofè a te até. pic.twitter.com/J89kH0Asx2

— STTH/ APCH/ FENATRATH �� (@syndicatAPCH)

June 10, 2022

The kidnappings are carried out in the midst of a tense panorama in which the police authorities have lost control of the city and the armed gangs perpetrate the violence.

By the way, the national highway that connects the capital with the south of the country and that was part of the route of the kidnapped vehicles, is a dangerous passage dominated by gangs since 2021 where the police forces cannot travel.

Kidnappings, especially of foreign citizens, have become common operations in the country, which is why diplomatic authorities such as those of the Dominican Republic have asked their population not to travel to the country except for urgent needs.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source