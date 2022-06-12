Gang members in Haiti storm Palace of Justice | News

Armed individuals identified as gang members operating in the Village de Dieu stormed the Palace of Justice in Port-au-Prince, in an action in which they clashed with elements of the police who tried unsuccessfully to prevent the seizure of the building.

The Government Commissioner, Jacques Lafontant, reported that alleged members of the Cinco Segundos gang broke into the courthouse and fired in various directions, despite police resistance.

Lafontant told the press that at least six vehicles of the security forces and another four belonging to government commissioners are now in the hands of the gang.

Le Parquet de PauP a été pris en otage cet apres midi par des hommes lourdement armés du bicentenaire. Des employees du Parquet and ont ete evacués grace à l’intervention des unités spécialisées de la PNH que occupent encore le temple de thémis. pic.twitter.com/Pdrk1KAXWb

— Emancipation FM (90.7) PauP, Haiti (@telemancipation)

June 10, 2022

Witnesses who witnessed the assault reported that there are several injured and traumatized citizens. Several vehicles assigned to magistrates were stolen by criminals

“I just escaped death. We were six occupants in a car that was attacked by shells. The vehicle overturned, our lives were saved only by a miracle,” testified Arnel Rémy, the lawyer and spokesman for the Collective of Lawyers for the Defense of Human Rights.

Given this situation, the lawyer accused the state authorities of being responsible for this situation that is becoming uncontrollable in Haitian society.

This same armed group, which operates in the Haitian capital, has been identified as responsible for the kidnapping of 38 people, an event that occurred hours before the palace was taken.

In a video that went viral on social media, the Izo gang leader said he kidnapped these passengers in response to the recent execution of one of his soldiers by Miragoane government commissioner Jean Ernst Muscadin.





