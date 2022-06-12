Nicaragua greets Pdte. Putin for Russia Day anniversary | News

The Government of Nicaragua greeted the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, on Saturday for the commemoration of the 32nd anniversary of Russia Day, where the strengthening of bilateral relations is also ratified.

“We join with you, and with the brotherly people and Government of the Russian Federation, in celebrating the victories of peace and prosperity and the continuous renewal of revolutionary wills and commitments,” indicates the Nicaraguan Government.

Faced with the scenario of attacks by the United States (USA) against the sovereignty of the peoples, Nicaragua ratified its commitment to solidify the cooperation agreements with Russia, “we will continue to strengthen the historical ties of brotherhood, solidarity and cooperation that unite”, they limit.

Recently, both nations signed cooperation agreements in strategic areas for development and cultural exchange.

On June 12, the day of Russia is celebrated in commemoration of the country’s sovereignty, the date was approved in 1990 by the first Congress of People’s Deputies of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic.

