Cuban Foreign Minister questions the results of the Summit of the Americas | News

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, questioned this Saturday the results of the IX Summit of the Americas and its “Action Plan on Democratic Governance”, whose meeting was distinguished by the claim of several countries to the United States ( USA) due to the exclusion of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.

“The Action Plan on Democratic Governance adopted at the Summit of the Americas is unbalanced and biased, it ignores the diversity and political and social pluralism of our region,” said Foreign Minister Rodríguez.

In this sense, the Cuban diplomat recalled that both the United Nations Organization (UN) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) recognize that there is no single model of democracy and the right of nations to choose their system must be respected. political, economic, social and cultural.

Lack of new and additional financial resources and North-South technology transfer make it impossible to implement the declaration #IXSummit “Our sustainable and green future”

Meanwhile, the US allocates +800 billion USD to the arms industry#SummitWithoutExclusions

Regarding the Hemispheric Action Plan on Health and Resilience signed at the conclave, Rodríguez Parrilla maintained that “because it is exclusive, it becomes ineffective” because “the coordinated action of all States is essential to improve the health and well-being of our peoples.”

It is worth mentioning in this regard that Cuba, one of the three excluded nations, is a recognized power in the health field that, thanks to its advances in science, has achieved multiple achievements, including the development of drugs against diseases that have affected the world, including vaccines against the Covid-19.

Even, for Havana, it can be considered offensive to speak of “hemispheric action plans on health” when the blockade imposed by Washington prevents the arrival of medicines and supplies to help Cubans overcome or recover from diseases such as cancer.

It is important to remember that during the highest peaks of Covid-19 infections, the illegal US sanctions against Cuba intensified, reaching the point that the island could not acquire mechanical respirators or other supplies to combat the pandemic for which it More than 8,000 nationals perished.

On the other hand, regarding the declaration called Our sustainable and green future, the Cuban Foreign Minister argued that “the lack of new and additional financial resources and transfer of North-South technologies” makes its implementation impossible and recalled that, in contrast, the United States allocates more than 800,000 million dollars to the development of the arms industry.





