Pollster gives victory to Gustavo Petro of elections in Colombia | News

The pollster Yanhaas revealed this Saturday the results of a new study that puts the candidate of the Historical Pact, Gustavo Petro, as the favorite to win the second presidential round in Colombia that will be held on June 19.

According to the company’s study, Gustavo Petro would obtain 45 percent of the votes well above the questioned Rodolfo Hernández, who only reaches 35 percent.

The results of the quantitative study are given after surveying 1,234 citizens, of which seven percent said they had no idea who to vote for and 13 percent favor the blank vote.

Months ago, Yanhaas had published another poll that also placed Petro as the winner of the elections with 42 percent, at that time, he gave Hernández 41 percentage points.

Colombians will elect next week the replacement for Iván Duque, who leaves the Palacio de Nariño amid corruption scandals and a worsening of inequality and social and armed conflict.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

