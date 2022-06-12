A Colombian union leader is assassinated in Valle del Cauca | News

The wave of violence and murders against social leaders in Colombia does not stop, with the confirmation on Saturday of the murder of teacher and union leader Julio César Ojeda, in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Restrepo, department of Valle del Cauca.

Local authorities indicated that the crime against the member of the Single Union of Education Workers of the Valley (Sutev), was perpetrated in the afternoon hours of last Friday.

According to police information, Julio César Ojeda and his companion José Isaac Gaviria Prado were intercepted by two assassins, who shot them in the village of San Salvador in the municipality of Restrepo.

Julio Ojeda Jara

06/10/22

Restrepo, Valley

Julio was a recognized union leader and teacher from the municipality of Restrepo, Valle. Currently, he was working as secretary of human rights of the subdirectorate of the Single Union of Educational Workers of the Valley, SUTEV. pic.twitter.com/vjjg3ClSdP

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

June 12, 2022

The Sutev spokesman, Fernando Jaramillo, repudiated the murder of the teachers and added that Julio César Ojeda was recognized in this municipality for being a leader and was in charge of the Human Rights Secretariat of this Valle del Cauca town.

The Colombian Federation of Educators (Fecode) also rejected the murder of the Sutev member and sent messages of condolences to the relatives of the murdered teacher.

Julio Cesar Ojeda was a leader, a great teacher and a good friend. He was murdered in the village of San Salvador, when leaving his day. Our embrace of solidarity and condolences to his community, family and @Sutev_Valle. No more violence against teachers! The school is a territory of peace��️ pic.twitter.com/tfGBMjYBac

— fecode (@fecode)

June 11, 2022

The murder of Julio Cesar Ojeda joins that of three other social leaders this week in Valle and Cauca: Jesusita Moreno, José Ernesto Cuetia and Clara Isabel Zamudio.

According to the balance of the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz), at least 87 leaders and human rights defenders have been assassinated in 2022 and more than 1,313 since the signing of the peace agreement.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



