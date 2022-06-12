Mexican authorities dissolve new migratory caravan | News

The Mexican immigration authority reported on Saturday that it managed to break up the caravan of migrants that had been crossing the state of Chiapas since June 6 with the aim of reaching the United States border.

Part of the migrant caravan receives documents and continues to the US.

According to the National Migration Institute (INM), an agreement was reached for the delivery of papers and permits to regulate the immigration status of the almost 10,000 who participated in the caravan.

Luis García Villagrán, an activist from the Center for Human Dignification who accompanied the caravan, told journalists that “9,700 legal resources were delivered so that undocumented immigrants advance to the north of the country.”

Such resources are visas that are granted for humanitarian reasons or migratory forms of the INM that allow migrants free transit in the country for a period of between 30 and 180 days, depending on the case of each person.

The INM indicated that the action was carried out based on the Migration Law and its regulations, as well as dialogue with promoters of said march and representatives of people from various Latin American countries.

The agency explained that thanks to the agreement, migrants are no longer at risk of crimes such as human trafficking or traffickers who expose them to unsafe conditions on their way to the United States.

In coordination with federal, state and municipal authorities, people from the migrant caravan were assisted in #Chiapas; @INAMI_mx gave them migratory documents under the supervision of the INM commissioner and the general director of Coordination of Representative Offices. pic.twitter.com/eM08j3rvoP

— INM (@INAMI_mx)

June 12, 2022

The caravan with around 10,000 migrants that left the city of Tapachula on June 6 has been the largest mobilization of its kind in Mexico during 2022.

Throughout the year 2021 and in the past few months, several similar contingents began their march from Tapachula to the north, but most of them have been dissolved by the Mexican immigration authorities.





