Peruvian farmers strike due to fertilizer shortages | News

Peruvian farmers from the department of Ancash (central-north) accepted a 24-hour regional strike this Thursday to claim the scarcity and high cost of fertilizers, before the start of the planting campaign.

The president of the Irrigadora Chimbote Users Board, Linder Mauricio Diestra, announced that Ancash farmers ask the Government to address the sector’s problems, mainly the difficult access to fertilizers.

The workers indicated that the high cost of fertilizers can be seen in Urea, whose 50-kilogram bag went from costing 68 soles to 270 soles (more than 70 dollars) in recent months.

In addition, he explained that “the production should be 13 tons to recover, but it is expected that the production will not reach those amounts.”

The farmers also urged the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation to apply measures to combat the shortage and increase in fertilizer prices, preventing the country’s food security from being put at risk.

Given this, Mauricio Diestra pointed out that they expect the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation “to redirect everything so that there can be a clear solution” to solve the situation.

Another of the points addressed by the farmers is the request of the Reactiva Peru program to help the sector with a loan, and they do not rule out a session of the Decentralized Council of Ministers as was held in other territories.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

