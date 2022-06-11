Rescue of bodies after explosion in Colombian mine concludes | News

The authorities reported this Thursday that they concluded the rescue work of the bodies of miners who were trapped after the explosion of a coal mine located in the department of Norte de Santander, northeast of Colombia, leaving a total of 15 dead.

The National Mining Agency (ANM) indicated that “around the early hours of this June 9, the lifeless body of the last worker who was missing in the La Mestiza mine was found and rescued,” after the event that occurred on May 30. .

In addition, he recalled that one of the miners, who was on the surface, died hours later as a result of burns, while others were trapped 200 meters below ground. The flames caused landslides and high concentrations of carbon monoxide.

The ANM reports that after an uninterrupted search, the lifeless body of the last worker who was missing from the La Mestiza mine was recovered. We deeply regret the events and express our solidarity with the families of the 15 deceased miners. pic.twitter.com/ilsuzlCYdD

Finding the bodies in the mine, located in the municipality of El Zulia, took at least three days of work. Now they must identify the bodies to deliver them to their respective families.

“During the rescue work that was supported by closed-circuit equipment, temperature and humidity conditions arose that reduced work times and a very high level of difficulty was presented due to the presence of landslides, coal dust and water leaks. in all the works of the mine”, detailed the ANM.

The mine had state permits, although its work was suspended in March 2021 after another accident occurred, leaving it closed until last May, said the secretary of mines for the department of Norte de Santander, Jhon Olivares.

Although the mines meet “the necessary operating requirements, it is essential to do daily monitoring of all safety conditions before starting work,” said the ANM.

Last April, there was also an explosion due to the accumulation of methane gas inside the illegal El Eucalipto coal mine, in the department of Antioquia, leaving one dead and several intoxicated.





