President Arce highlights the recovery of the Bolivian economy | News

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, stressed this Thursday that the national economy has recovered in a short time, and proof of this is the “reduction of poverty” and the “qualitative improvement in the quality of life.”

During the appointment of the new Minister of Development Planning, Sergio Cusicanqui, the president pointed out that in 2020, when he assumed the presidency of the country, it was predicted that in two years the first indicators of economic reactivation could be obtained.

He recalled that the beginnings of his presidential administration were marked by the economic deterioration caused by the de facto government in the country, the unemployment rate above 12 percent, as well as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The head of state emphasized: “Thanks to the policies that our cabinet, our economic team and the national government as a whole have developed to reactivate and build the national economy, we obtain perhaps the best indicators.”

“The economy has been giving very positive indicators of growth for some time, which we are feeling little by little in the pockets of Bolivians and people know it,” added the president.

The newly invested Minister of Development Planning stated, for his part, that in obtaining these results “the reimplementation of the economic, social, community and productive model has been fundamental”, which aims to benefit the Bolivian people, without emphasizing privileged sectors as was the case with the implementation of neoliberal policies.

The minister also recalled that “Bolivia has already grown by 6.1 percent in 2021, but more importantly, it has been that Bolivia has once again improved social indicators, achieving the lowest in the history of our country.”

Bolivia lives a favorable context in the economic plane; but it also experiences improvements in the health, educational and industrial spheres, according to the national government.

