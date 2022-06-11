President Nicolás Maduro arrives in Iran on an official visit | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, arrived this Friday in Tehran, the capital of Iran, for an official visit at the invitation of his Persian counterpart, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, in which the signing of cooperation agreements in different sectors is planned.

The plane of the Venezuelan head of state landed in the Persian capital, coming from Algiers, the second stop on an international tour that Maduro has been making since Tuesday and which began with a visit to Ankara, where he met Recep Tayip Erdogan and Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The Venezuelan president was received at the Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran (Persian capital) by the Iranian Defense Minister, Brigadier General Mohamad Reza Qarai Ashtiani.

Nicolás Maduro heads a high-level economic and political delegation, whose work agenda is scheduled to hold meetings with the country’s high authorities, such as the Iranian president, one of whose objectives is the signing of a 20-year strategic document

Iran and Venezuela, whose relations date back to the 1960s, have substantially strengthened their ties for years, as their cooperation has been framed in joint initiatives to avoid the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States and catapult their joint development in various fields. .

According to information from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the two countries support each other in their sovereign development and in the face of pressure from the United States. In fact, they have signed different agreements in the energy, scientific, oil, defense, cultural, economic and food sectors, among others.

