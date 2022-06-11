President Maduro: Iran and Venezuela are building a new world without US hegemony | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stated this Friday that Iran and his country are at the forefront of a change in historical times and the birth of a new world without hegemonism or the imperial domination of the United States.

Nicolás Maduro arrives in Iran on an official visit

The Bolivarian leader arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Friday, the third leg of his international tour (he previously visited Türkiye and Algeria), where he will hold official talks with President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi.

Speaking to Iranian media with chain transmission, he expressed that both nations are working to forge a world of equals and with permanent dialogue, a paradigm to which they contribute with their resistance, tenacity and results.

He assured that the revolutionary leaders must be very aware of the signs of change that are manifesting in humanity and the current moment shows a decline in the hegemony of the powers.

He drew attention to the fact that Iran and Venezuela are geographically distant, but affirmed that solidarity does not take into account distances and both share the construction of a fairer multipolar world without hegemonism.

historical relationships

He explained that his visit to Iran seeks to deepen cooperation between the two countries, which in the last 20 years has deepened and has seen the birth of a relationship of brotherhood, work and shared benefits.

He assured that it is a model relationship for solidarity and mutual support in difficult times. He described as extraordinary the shipment by Iran, in mid-2020, of several tankers with gasoline to help Venezuela, which at that time was facing a very difficult moment due to Covid-19 and the unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the White House.

He recalled that the crews of those ships faced threats from the US to intercept them on the high seas and pointed out that this shipment made it possible to strengthen Venezuela and prepare it to begin the recovery of the national oil industry and economy.

Bilateral cooperation

He announced that this Saturday he will meet with President Raisi, and together with his delegations they will examine a map of cooperation with plans and strategies for the next 20 years.

He announced that both nations decided to reopen a direct flight Tehran-Caracas with a weekly frequency (later it will increase) to promote tourism.

They will also review and strengthen matters related to their cooperation in energy matters, as well as the agenda in the agricultural, scientific, health and educational sectors, among others.

He stressed that Iran produces all its food and exports to other nations despite having 70 percent of its land in desert conditions. He said that Venezuela welcomes Iranian investments in the area of ​​food.

a new era

He assured that the world is experiencing a new era, with processes of social change that are accelerating and the transition to a new situation in the 21st century.

He recalled that every day the Israeli occupation forces kill Palestinian youth, women and children without the international community seeming to care.

He stressed that while a group of Arab states normalize ties with Tel Aviv, Tehran and Caracas share the will to accompany the Palestinian people in their battle for the future and to create their independent state.

awareness and mobilization

He assured that the conscience of the Venezuelan people has been key to leading the resistance and the search for solutions in the face of the US hybrid war.

He stated that countries like Venezuela, Cuba and Iran have had to face this battle against US imperialism. The people must be informed, mobilized, told the truth and made aware, he said.

He affirmed that answers must also be sought to specific situations of the people, as Venezuela did with food, health, education, etc., and then go on to conceive a strategy that allows resistance and later growth.

He explained that the Bolivarian government built a development agenda with 18 engines, each with its specific plan to seek economic reactivation. Thus we arrive at 2021, the first year of recovery, he valued.

Win the communication battle

He addressed the censorship by the West of alternative media from sovereign or emerging states. He assured that imperialism will not be able to silence the truth of these peoples, for which a great communicational battle must be waged and alliances established.

He assured that this battle must be won in the media, networks and walls, in all spaces, he said.

He recalled that media such as HispanTv and RT were censored but today they are stronger and have thousands of followers. He also pointed out that the US tried to create a teleSUR puppet and puppet of Juan Guaidó, but could not.

The peoples against exclusion

Regarding the so-called Summit of the Americas, he highlighted the attitude of a group of Latin American and Caribbean heads of state and government opposed to the US excluding Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua from that space.

He praised the pronouncements against exclusion made by the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and the prime minister of Belize, John Briceño, who currently head the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and the Caribbean Community (Caricom). , respectively.

He mentioned that, unlike previous meetings of this type, this Summit does not have an agenda or priorities.

He recognized the mobilization articulated around the People’s Summit, which attracted the participation of some 3,000 activists and social leaders, and discussed specific agendas on the need to advance on issues such as climate change, the rights of peoples and others.

