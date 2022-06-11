Court in Bolivia deliberates sentence against Jeanine Áñez | News

The First Sentencing Court in Bolivia closed the debate phase this Friday and went on to deliberate its sentence in the ordinary trial against Jeanine Áñez and two former military chiefs for the Coup d’etat II case.

After hearing the final argument of the former de facto governor, offered at the Miraflores Women’s Penitentiary Center, the judges will issue the sentence of the case during the course of the next few hours.

In this sense, the court pointed out that: “the judges proceed to deliberate uninterruptedly until the corresponding resolution is issued, and the procedural parties must be connected via virtual”.

The Court closed the debate phase and withdrew to deliberate to issue a sentence. Today he heard directly, in jail, the arguments or defense of the three defendants in preventive detention: Jeanine Añez and two former Military Chiefs. @telesurtv @ConexiontlSUR pic.twitter.com/MZxhlYZOe6

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

June 10, 2022

For her part, Áñez pointed out in her defense: “I did not lift a finger to become president. But I did what I had to do. I assumed the presidency by commitment.”

At the same time, he stated: “I assumed the presidency in accordance with the provisions of the Political Constitution of the State”, while assuring that “I would do it again” if I had the opportunity.

Jeanine Añez announces that she will appeal the sentence (which will be issued in the next few hours), before international justice and divine justice because she trusts in the “wrath of God”, according to a biblical quote with which she closed her defense. @teleSURtv @ConexiontlSUR pic.twitter.com/myc1XthWnX

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

June 10, 2022

The defendant assured that she will appeal the sentence and expressed: “We are not going to stay here, we are going to continue in international life”, meanwhile expressed her confidence in “the wrath of God”.

The criminal process against the former de facto Bolivian president occurs because she arrived at the presidency without a quorum in the Senate and in the Assembly, as well as for the commission of the crimes set forth in articles 153 and 154 of the Penal Code.

Jeanine Añez affirms before judges that she does not know who ordered the police and military to treat her as Head of State when she returned to La Paz invited to take charge of the government by a group of people gathered at the U. Católica, Nov2019. She says that she would do it again. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/JipKtukkKW

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

June 10, 2022

In accordance with this, the Public Ministry presented approximately 70 pieces of evidence and 20 witness statements against him.

In this case, the former commander of the Air Force, Gonzalo Terceros, and that of the Navy, Palmiro Jarjury, who were part of the conspiracy that placed Áñez in the presidency, are also prosecuted.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



