State of emergency declared in districts of Arequipa, Peru | News

The Government of Peru decreed this Friday a state of emergency in the districts of Caravelí and Atico in the department of Arequipa (south), after clashes between miners that left 14 dead.

Clashes between Peruvian miners leave 14 dead

The decree established that “for a term of sixty (60) calendar days” a state of emergency is established in the aforementioned districts of the province of Caravelí, thus allowing the National Police to maintain control of internal order, with the support of the Armed forces.

The state of emergency was issued at the request of the General Command of the National Police, after recent days there were clashes between groups of miners who were disputing a gold and copper deposit.

✅ In order to establish internal order and safeguard the integrity of the citizens of the province of Caravelí, the Government declared a State of Emergency in the districts of Caravelí and Atico, Arequipa region, for 60 days.

Said regulation establishes that, during the state of emergency, the constitutional rights related to freedom of transit in the national territory, freedom of assembly and personal freedom and security are suspended.

In a first report, it was reported that the confrontation left seven dead, but later it was reported that the figure increased to 14. In addition, some 31 people were arrested after what happened.

The Caravelí Provincial Corporate Criminal Prosecutor’s Office, quoted by local media, stated that the confrontation occurred between miners from the Calpa Renace, Ático Calpa and Intigold Minig SA companies due to the land dispute, where gold is extracted.

In turn, the coordinating prosecutor of the Corporate and Mixed Provincial Criminal Prosecutors of Arequipa, María del Rosario Lozada Sotomayor, indicated that they do not rule out the possibility of finding more bodies.





