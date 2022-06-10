The number of leaders assassinated in Colombia during 2022 rises to 86 | News

The Institute for the Development of Peace of Colombia (Indepaz) denounced this Friday the murder of two leaders, one of them in the department of Cauca and another in the department of Valle del Cauca, in the southwest of the country.

According to the institute, the first victim was identified as Clara Isabel Samudio Perafán, 34 years old, who was a leader in the village of San Joaquín in Mercaderes, in Cauca.

“He participated in social work for the benefit of the peasants, he helped collect funds and agricultural products from the farms for community activities,” Indepaz detailed.

Clara Isabel Samudio Perafan

09/06/22

Merchants, Cauca

Clara Isabel Samudio Perafán was a recognized leader in the village of San Joaquín in Mercaderes.

Clara Isabel would be 85 leaders and human rights defenders assassinated in 2022 and 1312 since the signing of the agreement. pic.twitter.com/mJyEE21HpM

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

June 10, 2022

Samudio was murdered by an armed man while working as a security guard at a school, making her the 85th leader killed in 2022.

The second victim was identified as José Ernesto Cuetia Yajue, who was an ancestral elder, traditional doctor and representative of the Fundación Sonrisas Vidas Sin Fronteras.

Jose Ernesto Cuetia Yajue

06/06/22

Florida, Valle del Cauca

With Jose Ernesto Cuetia Yajue there would be 86 leaders and human rights defenders assassinated in 2022 and 1,313 since the signing of the agreement. pic.twitter.com/Tb6q6CN6Bz

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

June 10, 2022

According to Indepas, Cuetia was killed by a group of armed individuals who shot him several times while he was near a public establishment, in the El Llanito township, in the municipality of La Florida del Valle del Cauca. With him, the number of leaders assassinated this year in Colombia rises to 86.

So far, Indepaz has registered 1,313 leaders and human rights defenders killed since the signing of the Peace Accords in 2016.

The early warnings issued by the Colombian Ombudsman for these events refer to the electoral risk in both Cauca and Valle del Cauca, where the population faces threats, imposition of conduct, restrictions on mobility, extortion and homicides. selective.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



