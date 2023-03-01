Spanish doctors protest in Madrid for labor improvements | News

Health unions in Spain began a day of mobilizations on Wednesday as part of a 48-hour strike to demand better wages while the strike by Family doctors and primary care pediatricians continues.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They call for a strike in defense of Primary Care in Spain

The doctors from the hospitals of the Madrid Health Service, the Alcorcón Foundation University Hospital, the Fuenlabrada University Hospital and the Central Radiodiagnosis Unit began the strike at 08:00 (local time), which will last until this Friday.

The measure of force occurs after the unions held a meeting with the community’s Health Minister, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, in which the parties were unable to settle the differences.

CUTTING IN HEALTHCARE IS A CRIMINAL ACT

The @CommunityMadrid wants to end the #Public healthcare But professionals, neighbors and neighbors are joining together to defend it.

Today thousands of white coats in the demonstration that runs through Madrid.

We will be in the street and fighting pic.twitter.com/m3ivZ0vBoE

— Carabanchel Assembly (@asamcarabanchel)

March 1, 2023

Although the authorities raised the health budget to 55 million euros, which includes a supplement of 400 euros per population served and deficit category, the doctors pointed out that the supplement is detrimental to another that already works.

Similarly, the demands include the implementation of the 35-hour day, the cessation of the theft of 222 euros by guards, as well as the release of 3,575 places due to the high rate of temporary employment in hospitals.

The protest toured the center of the Spanish capital and aims to conclude at the regional government headquarters in Puerta del Sol when it is recorded on the tenth Wednesday that the doctors march in defense of their rights.

For their part, the doctors of Primary Care continue on strike to protest against the dismantling of this level of health promoted by the regional administration of Isabel Díaz Ayuso.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source