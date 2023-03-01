Bola Tinubu wins the presidential election in Nigeria | News

The candidate of the ruling party in Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, was declared the winner of the presidential elections, which took place the previous weekend, on Wednesday.

Presidential elections extend in several regions of Nigeria

Tinubu, while thanking his supporters, called for reconciliation with his rivals, who are already demanding a new vote in Africa’s most populous nation.

“I take this opportunity to appeal to my fellow contestants to allow us to join,” Tinubu said. “It is the only nation we have. It is a single country and we must build together”.

The election officials’ announcement earlier this morning will be challenged by the second and third place runners-up in the weekend’s vote, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, according to earlier announcements.

Abubakar also finished second in the previous vote in 2019 and appealed those results, though his suit was ultimately dismissed.

Tinubu’s ruling All Progressives Congress Party on Tuesday urged the opposition to accept defeat and not cause trouble after they demanded a new vote, saying delays in uploading election results had led to irregularities.

Presentation of results by State Collation Officers for the Presidential Election from the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory ends at the National Collation Centre, Abuja.

Tinubu received 37 percent of the vote, or almost 8.8 million, while the main opposition candidate, Abubakar, got 29 percent with almost 7 million. Obi, who finished third, got 25 percent with about 6.1 million, according to results announced live on television by the Independent National Election Commission.

The announcement of his victory came after 4 am, but celebrations had already begun Tuesday night at the ruling party’s national secretariat, where Tinubu’s supporters had gathered in anticipation of his victory.

Tinubu, 70, is the former governor of Lagos state, seat of the city of the same name. However, he lost the state in Saturday’s election to Obi, who drew a large following among younger voters eager for change.

Parties now have three weeks to appeal the results, but an election can be invalidated only if it is proven that the national electoral body largely broke the law and acted in ways that could have botched.





