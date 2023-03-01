Train accident leaves a preliminary balance of 32 dead in Greece | News

Greek authorities reported Tuesday that a collision between two trains in Tempe, located on the outskirts of Thessaly, has left a preliminary balance of 32 dead and more than 80 injured.

For his part, the representative of the Fire Service, Vassilis Vathrakogiannis, stressed that 85 injuries are reported, of which 25 are in serious condition after the accident that also caused a fire.

The official also notified that the collision occurred in circumstances that have not been determined, nor are there all the exact data of the dozens of injured, burned and mutilated.

“Carriages 1 and 2 are completely disintegrated,” Thessaly regional governor Kostas Agorastos said. Meanwhile, the fire department maintained that it mobilized with 40 specialists and 17 vehicles.

In the same way, said authorities announced that 30 ambulances operate in the place, continuing the work of rescue and treatment with the affected people.

The passenger train, which ran on the Thessaloniki – Larissa route, left at 7:22 p.m. local time and three of its carriages have derailed. Likewise, the Papanikolaou and Gennimatas hospitals in Thessaloniki were set up for the care of burn patients.





