Inflation in Spain rises to 6.1% in February 2023 | News

The National Institute of Statistics (INE) of Spain announced this Tuesday that the estimated annual inflation of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.1 percent in the month of February.

The data responds to the advanced indicator that the entity prepares to provide an advance of the CPI that, if materialized, would mean an increase of two tenths in its annual rate, since according to the data, in the month of January this variation was 5.9 percent.

According to the entity, the increase responds to the fact that electricity prices have risen “compared to the decrease registered in February 2022, since food and non-alcoholic beverages increase more than in February of last year.”

The INE highlights the decrease in the prices of fuels and lubricants that had increased in February 2022, as well as combined passenger transport that remained stable in a similar period of the previous year.

“The estimated annual variation rate of subjacent inflation (general index without unprocessed food and energy products) increases two tenths, up to 7.7 percent,” says the institute.

In this sense, the report stated that the annual Harmonized Consumer Price Index (IPCA) stands at 6.1 percent, two tenths more than that registered in the previous month, for its part, the estimated monthly variation of the IPCA is 1.0 percent.

Likewise, the INE states that the data released on this day constitute a preview of the final CPI and IPCA data that will be published next March.

