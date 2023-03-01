Syria receives new humanitarian aid from Russia after earthquake | News

A ship with humanitarian aid from Russia arrived on Tuesday at the port of the Syrian city of Tartous to support that country due to the earthquake that shook it on February 6 and left more than 5,900 dead.

Syrian authorities reported that the ship arrived loaded with six 52-ton containers of food and humanitarian aid for people affected by the earthquake.

For his part, the commercial representative of the Russian Federation in Syria, George Asadorian, stressed that so far, his country has delivered 850 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria since February 7 through the Ministry of Defense.

وصول مساعدات روسية إلى مرفأ طرطوس تضم 6 حاويات محملة بـ 52 طناً المساعدات الغذائية والإغاثية لمتضرري الزلزال pic.twitter.com/t3Em8OG8l7

— زارة الإعلام السورية (@moi_syria1)

February 28, 2023

Likewise, the Syrian Ministry of Information notified on this day the arrival of an Emirati plane at the Latakia International Airport, with 21 tons of relief materials for those affected by the earthquake.

So far, the Arab country has received some 256 aircraft at the international airports of Damascus (capital), Aleppo and Latakia with humanitarian aid.

Nations have sent supplies such as relief materials, food, first aid, medical supplies, hospital equipment and ambulances.





