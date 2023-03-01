Putin signs law suspending Russian participation in START III treaty | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on Tuesday to suspend his country’s participation in commitments to the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START III or New START).

This is Federal Law No. 38-FZ of February 28, 2023 entitled “On the Suspension by the Russian Federation of the Treaty between the Russian Federation and the United States of America on Measures for the Reduction and Additional Limitation of Strategic Offensive Weapons”.

On this day, President Vladimir Putin announced Russia’s suspension of the agreement and noted that Moscow is not leaving it, but is suspending its participation.

In this way, he explained that before returning to it, Russia must understand the claim of the countries of the Organization of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) and “how we are going to account for their strategic arsenals, that is, the total attack potential of the alliance”.

The president recalled that earlier this month, NATO unjustifiably and unfairly demanded a return to the implementation of the treaty, including inspections at Russian nuclear and defense facilities.

This pact was signed by Russia and the United States in the capital of the Czech Republic, Prague, on April 8, 2010 and was extended for five years in February 2021.

The pact required both powers to reduce their nuclear forces to 700 carriers, 1,550 nuclear warheads and 800 launchers.

