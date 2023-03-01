Propane train derailment reported in Florida, USA | News

A freight train derailed on Tuesday near the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, south of Tampa, in the state of Florida, United States.

Among the four wagons that overturned were some plaster wagons and a tank wagon with nearly 115,000 liters of propane.

According to local media reports, another wagon carrying a significant amount of this highly flammable gas did not overturn, but it did come off the railway line.

The relevant authorities did not order the evacuation of the area immediately, but it could happen in case of potential risk when the substance begins to be discharged.

With this they add several incidents of train derailments with dangerous substances registered this month in the United States.

The first and most far-reaching and damaging occurred on February 3 in Ohio when a train with 150 wagons of hazardous substances derailed, causing one of the worst environmental disasters in the history of the United States.





