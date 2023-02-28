Add two dead and several injured after earthquake in Malatya, Türkiye | News

At least two people died and another 140 were injured after a magnitude 5.6 earthquake registered in the Malatya province in eastern Türkiye, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported on Tuesday.

In a new assessment of the situation in Malatya, which on Tuesday reported a magnitude 4.1 aftershock, 31 buildings were reported destroyed, while 32 people were rescued alive from the rubble.

Regarding the people who were injured, the entity indicated that 40 people are under treatment, while 12 of them are in the Intensive Care Unit.

���� | CATASTROPHE IN TURKEY: Several buildings have collapsed in Malatya, Turkey, after the new earthquake this Monday of magnitude 5.6. pic.twitter.com/9penV5BhWC

– Alert News 24 (@AlertaNews24)

February 27, 2023

The tremor was also felt in the neighboring provinces of Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Adiyaman and Sanliurfa.

The new quake comes three weeks after earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.6 swept through Turkey’s southern provinces, killing more than 44,000 people in the country.

According to AFAD data, the earthquake on Tuesday had its epicenter in the Yesilyurt district and occurred at 05:18 local time on Tuesday (02:18 GMT) with a depth of seven kilometers.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



