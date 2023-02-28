The number of migrants killed after a shipwreck off the coast of Italy rises to 63 | News

The number of victims of the shipwreck in Steccato di Cutro, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Italian coast rose to 63, according to information from local authorities.

CMIO.org in sequence:

There are 62 migrants dead after shipwreck on Italian coasts

In the early hours of this Tuesday, rescuers found the body of a man on the beach of Steccato. This is the 63rd victim of the massacre. The searches that were carried out throughout the night also continue during this day.

Meanwhile, reports reveal testimonies given by survivors to investigators that have allowed investigators to identify the three suspected smugglers accused of taking the boatload of migrants from Türkiye to Italy, despite prohibitive sea conditions.

��İtalya’da yaşamını yitiren göçmenlerin sayısı 63’e ulaştı

İtalya’nın güneyindeki Calabria bölgesinde bulunan Crotone kenti yakınında batan göçmen gemisinde yaşamını yitirenlerin sayısı 63’e ulaştı.

�� pic.twitter.com/HsAxtg1q4E

— Rojnews Türkçe (@RojnewsTR)

February 28, 2023

They are a Turkish citizen and two Pakistanis, suspected of having asked each migrant, for the trip of death, about 8,000 euros.

The Crotone Prosecutor’s Office has already opened an investigation, with the hypothesis of murder and manslaughter and aiding and abetting illegal immigration. At the moment the tragedy accounts for at least 63 dead (the latest data from the Prefecture, which corrected the initial figure of 64), but there are still some thirty missing.

Guardia di Finanza patrol boats recovered the bodies of three other victims. The body of a man was found on the beach a few hundred meters from the disaster site.

Another body was recovered in the sea, about 400 meters from the shore, by a Coast Guard patrol boat and the third in Le Castella, 3.5 nautical miles from the accident site. While one of the injured died in the hospital.

The commanding general of the Coast Guard, Admiral Nicola Carlone, also arrived at the scene of the tragedy on Tuesday.

According to Flavio Di Giacomo, from the IOM (International Organization for Migration), “the estimated dead in the shipwreck off the coast of Calabria are 100.”

There are 79 survivors, 28 are Afghans, 16 come from Pakistan, others from Iran, Somalia and Palestine. The migrants who were not taken to the hospital were transferred Monday night to the Isola Capo Rizzuto reception center, with the assistance of a team of psychologists.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source