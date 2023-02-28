Abkhazia agreed to supply wines to Belarus

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 28 – RIA Novosti. Sukhum and Minsk have agreed on the supply of Abkhazian wines to Belarus, the parties are discussing joint projects, including in tourism, Foreign Minister of Abkhazia Inal Ardzinba said on Tuesday.
Last week, President of the Republic Aslan Bzhaniya visited Minsk, where he held talks with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.
“Our business entities are already signing relevant agreements and contracts for the supply of Abkhaz wine to the Republic of Belarus. Other commodity items that are produced in Abkhazia are also being considered. On the other hand, Belarusian goods, these are dairy products, and other commodity items of the widest range, which will be delivered to the Republic of Abkhazia,” Ardzinba said on the air of the Russia 24 TV channel, commenting on the results of the negotiations.
He added that Sukhum and Minsk are discussing the implementation of joint investment projects in the field of tourism.
