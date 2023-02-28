The US Congress demanded documents on the study of COVID-19, media write

MOSCOW, February 28 – RIA Novosti. Republican congressmen in the US House of Representatives demanded that the Department of Energy, the State Department and the FBI provide documents related to the origin of the coronavirus, after the publication in the media of data on findings regarding the laboratory leak of COVID-19, writes Politico newspaper. Republican congressmen in the US House of Representatives demanded that the Department of Energy, the State Department and the FBI provide documents related to the origin of the coronavirus, after the publication in the media of data on findings regarding the laboratory leak of COVID-19, writes Politico newspaper.

On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that the US Department of Energy had concluded that a laboratory leak of the coronavirus that marked the beginning of the pandemic. According to the interlocutors of the publication, the Ministry of Energy sent the relevant conclusions to the White House and the US Congress. Later that day, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan reported that at the moment there was no certainty about the origin of the coronavirus and the Department of Energy was involved in a study on this topic.

According to Politico, a request for documents was sent to the relevant departments by the head of the special subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic, Brad Wenstrup, and the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer.

“Disclosing the truth about the origins of COVID-19 is vital to US national security, is critical to preventing future pandemics, and will provide some reassurance to the families of those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic,” the publication quoted from the congressional request.

The US Department of Energy did not comment on the information in the Wall Street Journal article, saying through its representative that it continues to support the work of experts investigating the origin of COVID-19.

Earlier, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, commenting on reports of findings regarding the laboratory leak of COVID-19, said that at the moment there is no certainty about the origin of the coronavirus and the US Department of Energy has been involved in a study on this topic.

On Monday, White House strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said that there is currently no consensus in the US government on the causes of the coronavirus.