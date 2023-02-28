Pakistani professor fired for asking students about incest

NEW DELHI, February 28 – RIA Novosti. Pakistan Metropolitan University COMSATS has fired and blacklisted a professor after he asked electrical engineering students about incest in an exam, Daily Pakistan reported.

A quiz-style question asked students to write a 300-word essay about a supposed situation.

“The content of the quiz is highly objectionable and is in complete contravention of the curriculum laws of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and has caused unrest among the families of the students,” a university spokesman said in a letter.

The university informed the Pakistani Ministry of Science and Technology of the teacher’s actions. The offending quiz was held on December 4 and 5 last year for undergraduate electrical engineering students, according to the school, and Professor Khair ul Bashar, who organized the quiz, was fired on January 5 this year. In turn, the ministry drew attention to this a few weeks after the incident.

The situation at Islamabad University has sparked a flurry of comments on social media in Pakistan, with scores of students criticizing the “vulgar content”.