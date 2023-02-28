Paris backed armed groups, Mali PM says

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
BAMAKO, February 28 – RIA Novosti. Mali expects to present evidence of French support for armed groups to the UN Security Council, Prime Minister of the Transitional Government of the African state Shogel Kokalla Maiga told RIA Novosti.
“We will keep this evidence for as long as we deem necessary. And we will keep this evidence to ourselves as long as we consider it necessary. Today we find ourselves in the role of a prosecutor who accused a thief of stealing instead of defending himself,” Maiga said about accusations against France of supporting armed groups and demands to hold a meeting of the UN Security Council to reveal evidence
“The day we publish the evidence, we will see who stirs up the water. All those who do not want us to provide evidence understand that the accusations against us have no basis,” he added.
09:36
Africa is familiar with the West’s ability to start wars, Mali PM says
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report