Paris backed armed groups, Mali PM says

BAMAKO, February 28 – RIA Novosti. Mali expects to present evidence of French support for armed groups to the UN Security Council, Prime Minister of the Transitional Government of the African state Shogel Kokalla Maiga told RIA Novosti.

“The day we publish the evidence, we will see who stirs up the water. All those who do not want us to provide evidence understand that the accusations against us have no basis,” he added.