Alert for more rain and snow in California, USA | News

The National Weather Service (NWS) of California warned Monday that according to forecasts more rain and snow are expected in the remaining days of this week, after the record reported this weekend.

“More rain and more snow are expected. Although storm totals will be lower, we could see snowfall at low elevations again by Wednesday,” NWS Los Angeles confirmed.

The agency also notified that trips through the mountains will continue to be dangerous with possible additional road closures. “Check the conditions before leaving and prepare for the impacts of the trip,” the instance stressed.

According to projections, up to 7 feet (213 centimeters) of snow could fall in the Sierra Nevada of California, while the weekend’s snowfall caused snowfall, power outages, flight cancellations and road closures in southern California.

For its part, the Office of the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, told the population to take precautions against the storm, which can cause flooding, as well as landslides and landslides.

Weather Service data for Mountain High Ski Resort in Wrightwood, San Bernardino County, recorded more than 90 inches (228 centimeters) of snow accumulation in the latest storm, according to the National Weather Service.

Workers are still working to clear snow and blocked roads, with even the greatest impact expected to be in mountainous areas.





