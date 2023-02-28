Prime Minister of Mali commented on the statement of the European Council about the collapse of the country

BAMAKO, February 28 – RIA Novosti. Politicians from Europe make really funny statements in the media about the situation in Mali, Prime Minister of the Malian transitional government Shogel Kokalla Maiga told RIA Novosti, commenting on the words of European Council President Charles Michel.

Previously, Michel said that Mali is on the verge of collapse due to the decision to move away from its traditional partners.

“I think that politicians in general and in particular in Europe are more likely to make really funny statements in the media,” Maiga said. “I want to ask the leaders of this gentleman: where was he when all this was happening in Mali? was in his office away from Mali.”