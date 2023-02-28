MOSCOW, February 28 – RIA Novosti. The hacker group RaHDit (“Evil Russian hackers”) on the NemeZida portal published about 6,000 files from the hacked computers of the personnel service of the Ukrainian nationalist regiment “Azov”*. The hacker group RaHDit (“Evil Russian hackers”) on the NemeZida portal published about 6,000 files from the hacked computers of the personnel service of the Ukrainian nationalist regiment “Azov”*.

Orders of combat crews, lists of participants in hostilities for various periods, personal files of military personnel, their service records and awards were made public. Among the documents there is also data on the offenses of the “Azovites”, for example, data on those who arbitrarily left the location of the unit.

The hackers have announced a number of investigations they have made based on the documents they have studied.

This is not the first such RaHDit promotion. Previously, the group published the data of NATO officers fighting against Russia in cyberspace, information on 1.5 thousand active employees of the foreign intelligence service of Ukraine, including those working under cover in more than 20 countries at that time.

And in July last year, RaHDit hacked the servers of the National Defense University of Ukraine, downloaded its manuals, and instead left the “correct” ones – about the atrocities of the Kyiv regime in the Donbass. A month earlier, they posted the data of 700 employees of the Ukrainian security service and the main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

At the very beginning of the RaHDit special operation, all 755 Ukrainian government websites were simultaneously hacked. As a member of the group told RIA Novosti on condition of anonymity, they set up a data transmission channel on the actions of the Ukrainian army, which fell into their possession, to the Russian military.

* Terrorist organization, banned in Russia