MOSCOW, February 28 – RIA Novosti. French BFM viewers reacted to the program with the participation of State Duma Vice Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy, expressing admiration for his answers to journalists’ questions. French BFM viewers reacted to the program with the participation of State Duma Vice Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy, expressing admiration for his answers to journalists’ questions.

The program with the participation of the parliamentarian was aired last week, it was dedicated, among other things, to the Russian special operation in Ukraine. Tolstoy adequately answered the provocative questions of journalists, including those of a family nature

February 21, 02:02 Pushkov explained to the British newspaper the reason for the fiasco of the West in Munich

“We are civilized people. This man must be treated with respect. Why is there so much aggression in questions? We are in a television studio, but I have the impression that we are in the territory where hostilities are taking place. Calm down, journalists, Pyotr Tolstoy is free to express his opinion But since you are aggressive towards him, he responds in kind,” wrote user libre7853.

“I hope that, despite the aggressive behavior of the journalists, the viewers were able to understand what he was saying. This will allow the viewers to get an idea of ​​​​what is really happening in Russia. BFM should continue to invite him to the studio, because his answers are accurate and concise, he is a direct person. Therefore, it is very pleasant to listen to how he reacts to the attacks of journalists. I am delighted,” said Isarmande9717.

“He has a smart, rational and clear conversation. Calm and mature. The “journalists” behaved stupidly and infantilely. In addition, they were deprived of elementary respect for the interlocutor,” said Michelemmerechts5596.

“A delightful man! Despite the arrogance of the liars from the media, he remains calm and puts them in their place. His performance was a small victory for Russia on the air,” Mikeblueberry1766 expressed his opinion.

“I express my respect to this gentleman for keeping calm while answering the questions of pseudo-journalists,” agreed Hardelet94.

“I am outraged by the level of interviews that our respected journalists have imposed. Personal attacks give me goosebumps. It’s really embarrassing,” added Yves Paley.

Read the full text of the article on the InoSMI website >>