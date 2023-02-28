Palestine holds Israel responsible for crimes in Nablus | News

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh held the Government of Israel responsible on Monday for the crimes committed by Zionist settlers in various regions of the West Bank such as Nablus and other surrounding villages.

Israeli settlers attack towns in the occupied West Bank

Shtayyeh repudiated the acts carried out by the Zionist settlers on Sunday, classifying them as the most heinous forms of crimes, after they set fire to properties, terrorized and attacked women and minors.

During the weekly meeting in Ramalah that took place, the premier praised the Palestinian people of the city of Huwara and other attacked neighborhoods for their firmness against the settlers.

SERIOUS: Israeli settlers celebrate the Huwara pogrom in the occupied city of Nablus. The settlers killed one Palestinian and injured 390 and set fire to 75 houses and 100 vehicles. pic.twitter.com/BNrkQ9YmFR

— Palestine Today (@HoyPalestina)

February 27, 2023

Along these lines, the prime minister asked to reactivate the protection committees in the West Bank in response to the crimes committed by the occupiers under the protection of the Tel Aviv government.

The senior official also spoke of the preliminary approval by the Israeli parliament of the death penalty for Palestinian inmates, a measure he rejected, but stated that he is not surprised knowing the history of outrages and extrajudicial killings.

After classifying the law as fascist, the premier stressed that it will not stop them in their desire to continue demanding their rights, freedom and dignity.

Finally, he condemned the seizure of Palestinian land by Tel Aviv, after the most recent theft of land in Al Auja, Jericho, which the Zionist government will use to increase settler settlements in occupied territories.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



