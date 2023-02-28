Scandal erupted in Poland over anti-Ukrainian banner

According to the newspaper, a banner with the inscription “This is not our war” and a crossed-out trident of Ukrainian nationalists appeared outside the gates of the away team about an hour after the start of the game.

The fans’ action is “surprising” since the club has been involved in collecting humanitarian aid for Ukrainians since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, and the manager of the club’s magazine is a native of a neighboring country, the article says. At the same time, the publication itself reminds that this is not the “first such scandal”: last fall, Szlensk fans posted a banner with the inscription “No Ukrainization of Poland” during the match, which caused a resonance in the local media.