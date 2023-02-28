|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 28 – RIA Novosti. Polish fans hung a “scandalous” anti-Ukrainian banner at a stadium in Wroclaw during a football match of the local club “Shlensk”, Gazeta Wroclawska reported.
According to the newspaper, a banner with the inscription “This is not our war” and a crossed-out trident of Ukrainian nationalists appeared outside the gates of the away team about an hour after the start of the game.
The fans’ action is “surprising” since the club has been involved in collecting humanitarian aid for Ukrainians since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, and the manager of the club’s magazine is a native of a neighboring country, the article says. At the same time, the publication itself reminds that this is not the “first such scandal”: last fall, Szlensk fans posted a banner with the inscription “No Ukrainization of Poland” during the match, which caused a resonance in the local media.
According to the Polish authorities, 950,000 refugees from Ukraine currently remain in the country, and a total of 2.3 million Ukrainians live in Poland.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
