Ten killed by terrorist mine explosion in Hama, Syria | News

At least 10 people died and 12 were injured by the explosion of two remaining mines in the vicinity of the municipality of Salamiyah, located in the east of the Syrian province of Hama, in the east of that Arab country.

According to the details offered by local media, the explosive devices belonged to terrorists from the self-styled Islamic State (Daesh in Arabic).

It also transpired that they exploded when a group of people set out to collect truffled mushrooms on the lands of the Al-Mustareha village, killing nine and injuring two.

Earlier today a civilian vehicle transporting truffle hunters hit a mine in the Tell Salamiyah region, SE of Salamiyah #Hamawith 10 martyrs.

In this case, the injured were taken to the Salamiyah National Hospital where they received the relevant care.

The other bomb exploded east of Salamiyah, killing one person and injuring ten others who were also collecting.

Also, on February 17, 53 people were killed by terrorists while collecting truffled mushrooms in the Syrian city of Al-Sukhna, belonging to the province of Homs.





