WASHINGTON, February 28 – RIA Novosti. In order to create conditions for the return to the full functioning of the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), the United States must reconsider its aggressive anti-Russian policy, said Anatoly Antonov, Russian ambassador to Washington.
“In order to create conditions for a return to the full functioning of the agreement, the United States must reconsider its aggressive anti-Russian policy,” he told reporters.
Yesterday, 18:15
US continues to analyze Russia’s decision to suspend participation in START
The diplomat noted that so far “the United States is not ready even for symbolic positive gestures in this regard.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
