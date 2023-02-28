Antonov: US needs to revise policy against Russia to return to New START

WASHINGTON, February 28 – RIA Novosti. In order to create conditions for the return to the full functioning of the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), the United States must reconsider its aggressive anti-Russian policy, said Anatoly Antonov, Russian ambassador to Washington.
The diplomat noted that so far “the United States is not ready even for symbolic positive gestures in this regard.”

