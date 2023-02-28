In Tallinn, flowers are brought to a Russian tank, the guards remove them

HELSINKI, February 27 – RIA Novosti. Residents of Tallinn bring flowers to a Russian T-72 tank installed in the city center, Postimees reported on Monday.

The Ministry of Defense and the Estonian War Museum, in cooperation with their Ukrainian counterparts, brought a destroyed Russian T-72 tank to Estonia as a museum exhibit and installed it on Freedom Square in the center of Tallinn.

“Residents of Tallinn bring flowers to a Russian tank installed on Svoboda Square. But now a security company employee is constantly on duty here, who promptly removes the brought flowers and puts them in the car. A police patrol periodically drives up to the tank to check if everything is in order. So far, no There were no conflicts with the tank,” the report says.

The Estonian Ministry of Defense, in a comment to Postimees, stressed that “a Russian tank is not a memorial, but an exhibition object, and putting flowers on it is inappropriate.”

A Russian tank will stand on Freedom Square until March 2, then it is planned to be shown in other cities of the country and installed in the Estonian Military Museum in the village of Viimsi near Tallinn.

On Monday, the LRT portal reported that the Lithuanian police launched an investigation due to the fact that residents of Vilnius laid flowers at a Russian tank exhibited in the Lithuanian capital. As the portal reports with reference to eyewitnesses, several people drove up to the Russian tank delivered to Vilnius from Ukraine on the weekend, laid red carnations on it and lit a candle.

Earlier, pro-Ukrainian organizers set up a damaged rusty tank in the center of Berlin, placing it so that the muzzle was directed towards the Russian embassy. They intended to hold an event in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but local residents thwarted their plans. Many of those who came began to speak with peaceful slogans and laid flowers at the combat vehicle in protest against the supply of weapons to Kyiv and paying tribute to the memory, most likely, of the dead tankers. Flowers were also laid by participants in the largest demonstration in recent years against the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, which took place on Saturday.