Serbia and Kosovo agree to EU plan to normalize relations

BRUSSELS, February 27 – RIA Novosti. The leaders of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and the self-proclaimed Kosovo Albin Kurti at the talks in Brussels agreed to follow the path of normalization of relations proposed by the EU, EU diplomat Josep Borrell said following the talks.
“I am pleased to announce that President Vučić and Prime Minister Kurti agreed today that the European agreement on the path of normalization between Kosovo and Serbia does not need further discussion. The text will be published on the website of the European External Action Service,” Borrell said.
According to him, “this agreement concerns the residents of Kosovo and Serbia, it stipulates free movement between Kosovo and Serbia on their own passports, on local identity cards and with local car numbers.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
