|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 28 – RIA Novosti. The NATO countries, having become participants in the conflict in Ukraine, act as a single bloc no longer as conditional opponents of Russia, but as enemies, the intelligence of the alliance works against Russia 24 hours a day, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov.
In an interview with Izvestia, he commented on the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to suspend Russia’s participation in the START Treaty. Peskov noted that when the document was born, the nuclear arsenals of France and Great Britain were left out of the brackets, which are not comparable in their power and volume to the arsenals of the Russian Federation and the United States. But at the moment when NATO de facto became a participant in the conflict in Ukraine, the situation changed.
“In fact, now NATO acts as a single bloc no longer as our conditional opponents, but as enemies. Their intelligence is working against us 24 hours a day, their weapons, as Putin emphasized in a recent interview, are supplied to Ukraine for free and shoot at our military,” I Not to mention the fact that they are shooting at citizens of Ukraine, shelling Ukrainian cities and villages – commitments are made and collective decisions are made within NATO on new deliveries, on new batches of weapons with a constant increase in their technical level,” Peskov said.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report