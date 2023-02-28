NATO has turned from a conditional adversary into an enemy of Russia, Peskov said

“In fact, now NATO acts as a single bloc no longer as our conditional opponents, but as enemies. Their intelligence is working against us 24 hours a day, their weapons, as Putin emphasized in a recent interview, are supplied to Ukraine for free and shoot at our military,” I Not to mention the fact that they are shooting at citizens of Ukraine, shelling Ukrainian cities and villages – commitments are made and collective decisions are made within NATO on new deliveries, on new batches of weapons with a constant increase in their technical level,” Peskov said.