Peskov said that the intermediary potential of Western countries is gone

The mediating potential of the Western countries disappears when they are involved in the conflict in Ukraine, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov.

“If we talk about the content, then there is a big question mark here. Because it’s one thing when you remain neutral in relation to the parties to the conflict, and another when you indirectly take part in hostilities and declare your intention to increase involvement, moreover, on the side of one of participants, in this case Ukraine. How then can one count on an intermediary potential? No way, this potential is simply disappearing,” Peskov said in an interview with Izvestiya.